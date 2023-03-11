CNN: Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani to relaunch 1970s soda brand rival Coca-Cola

March 11 - BLiTZ. Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, estimated by Forbes to be worth $83.5 billion, plans to relaunch India's iconic 1970s fizzy drink brand Campa Cola. The agency writes <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.rbc.ru/business/11/03/2023/640c79469a7947f19627232a">RBC</a>.
It is specified that initially the mentioned drink will be launched in three flavors: standard, lemon and orange. With the relaunch of Campa Cola, Ambani’s Reliance Group hopes to create new hype in the soft drinks segment.
RBC: Imitation of original Coca-Cola drinks appeared in Moscow stores December 4, 2022 at 15:33
Campa Cola was popular in Asia for many years before American Cola and Pepsi entered the market and took over.
For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.