CNN: Biden messed up the timing of the corporate tax bill

March 17 - BLiTZ. US President Joe Biden has confused the timing of the entry into force of the law on the minimum corporate tax, reports CNN.

He also stated that he is the reason for the reduction of the federal budget deficit in 2021 and 2022.

According to journalists, this tax did not actually go into effect until early 2023.

The channel accused Biden of boasting and lying about his achievements, as he repeatedly took pride in reducing the budget deficit in 2021 and 2022.

Earlier it was reported that at an open Illinois event in the city of Springfield, US President Joe Biden called Congressman Beyer a different name three times in a row – Doug.

The emotions of the Democrat from Virginia at this moment were mixed. He tried to be serious, but every time Biden made a mistake, he could barely contain his laughter.