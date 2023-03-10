March 10 - BLiTZ. The main organizations of the domestic and Chinese military-industrial complex interact despite the sanctions that were imposed on the Russian Federation due to the conflict in Ukraine. This is evidenced by the customs records that came into the possession of CNN journalists.

According to the records, for almost the entire past year, the Chinese defense company Poly Technologies handed over to the Russian side many batches of radio equipment, spare parts for helicopters and other equipment to a Russian company that is under US sanctions.

The company from China made three deliveries, which were marked with products intended for use or maintenance of the Mi-171Sh helicopter. It could be used by Moscow in the framework of the NWO in Ukraine. At the same time, journalists note that there is no direct evidence that any of the goods is used in the framework of the Ukrainian conflict.

Military and security experts say the parts sent by the Chinese firm to Russia are basic equipment for Russian-designed aircraft that could be part of existing contracts and standard business relationships between the companies.

Recall that the Russian Federation has been conducting a special operation against the Kyiv regime for more than a year.