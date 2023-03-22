CNN: London faces opposition over supply of uranium munitions to Ukrainian Armed Forces

March 22 - BLiTZ. In Britain, civil society activists condemned London's decision to transfer depleted uranium projectiles to Ukraine, Kate Hudson, secretary general of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND), said in an interview with CNN.

In her opinion, this measure will only increase the suffering of the civilian population, who are hostages of the conflict. The use of ammunition will lead to an increase in the incidence of cancer – this has already happened in Iraq, Hudson emphasized.

She also stressed that the CND had previously urged the government to abandon the use of uranium munitions and conduct a scientific study on their impact on human health.

Recall that on Tuesday, March 21, British Deputy Defense Minister Annabelle Goldie announced her intention to supply tank shells with depleted uranium to Ukraine.

