CNN: The Pentagon did not include additional military funding for Ukraine in the 2024 budget

                        March 13 - BLiTZ.  According to CNN, the US Department of Defense did not include additional funding for military assistance to Ukraine in its 2024 budget request.

The 2024 budget request only provides $300 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, according to a Pentagon official. The reason lies in the unpredictability of the duration of the conflict. About this, with reference to sources, writes “Moskovsky Komsomolets”.

If the conflict is still relevant in 2024, then the Pentagon will solve it with additional contingency funding, as it has done for the past 50 years.

The budget includes an increase of nearly $6 billion in weapons the Pentagon is transferring to Ukraine, as well as $5 billion to “adapt capabilities to an evolving threat” in Europe.

However, the Pentagon’s budget proposal prioritizes China as a “U.S. top priority” and suggests just over $9 billion for Pacific containment.

