March 22 - BLiTZ. The American television company CNN said before the trial and arrest of Donald Trump that the US police prepared all employees in advance for protests and rallies.

After former US President Trump decided to run for high office for the third time, legal proceedings began against him. Earlier it became known that the FBI and law enforcement agencies knew in advance what sentence the judiciary would pass on the ex-head of the United States.

Due to the fact that there was information about the imminent detention of Trump, Americans began to express their dissatisfaction on social networks, arguing for a “war”. Therefore, the entire police force in Washington is now set to full combat readiness.

CNN: NYPD preparing for riot if Trump is charged March 21, 2023 at 11:52 pm