Coaches of a moving train separated in Paschim Medinipur district, the accident was averted due to the prudence of the driver

Kolkata, 21 May (Hindustan Times). The Howrah-Puri Superfast Express narrowly escaped being a victim of a major accident. This train left for Puri from Howrah on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday. Suddenly the coaches of the train got separated from each other before reaching Nekudseni station in Paschim Medinipur district.

Railway officials said that the coupling had opened before entering the station. Two coaches remained connected with the engine and the engine started moving forward with those two coaches. Rest of the coaches were derailed. As soon as it was heard, there was panic among the passengers. Immediately, with the help of the station master and other railway officials, the signal was switched off on that track and the movement of all trains was stopped.

The driver of the superfast train, showing presence of mind, stopped the engine and then slowly backed it up to the separated coaches. The loose coupling was reconnected by the railway technician. After that the coupling of the rest of the coaches was also checked and after about an hour the train was dispatched to the destination.