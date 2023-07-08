Coal India employees will get arrears ranging from 1.90 to 9 lakhs, 23 percent salary hike

Coal India employees will get arrears of about 23 months after the implementation of the new wage settlement. Coal workers have started getting new salary from the month of July. There has been an increase in the salary of each coal worker from 10 to 50 thousand rupees per month. Now the coal workers are waiting for the dues on the basis of the new pay scale. Coal workers will be paid as arrears ranging from Rs 1.90 lakh to Rs 9 lakh.

The new pay scale has come into effect for the employees from the date of July 1, 2021. Employees will also be paid arrears of allowances other than convention and house rent. The workers whose basic will be deferred to Rs 1807, their basic has become Rs 2849 per day after the increase. The basic salary of 47000 grade pay employees has increased to Rs 74091.22 after the increment.

Their arrears will be around Rs 3.41 lakh. The arrears of workers working in the underground of this basic can be around Rs 4.27 lakh. The daily wages of the delinted workers whose daily wages would be Rs 3653.85, has increased to Rs 5759.96 after the wage agreement. On the other hand, the monthly salary of the workers whose salary was 95000 basic, has become close to Rs 149758. These workers will get arrears of about Rs 6.95 lakh. In this basic, Rs 8.60 lakh will be paid as arrears to the workers working in the underground.

Got 23% pay hike



Coal workers have got minimum guaranteed benefit (wage increase) of about 23 per cent in Wage Settlement-11. It becomes more when allowance and other facilities are added. The basic of Rs 1011.27 delirate workers has become Rs 1594.18 per day on March 1, 2023. The basic of monthly reddit workers was Rs 26293, it has become Rs 41448.55 per month on March 1, 2023. And in 23 months, these basic workers will get about Rs 1.92 lakh as arrears. In this basic, the arrears of the workers working in the underground will be around Rs 2.39 lakh.