Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi to visit Dhanbad today, can make many announcements

Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi will come to Dhanbad on Thursday on BCCL tour. This his first BCCL tour is important in many ways. Minister Shri Joshi will reach Durgapur Airport at around 10:30 am by a special flight from Delhi. From here by road will reach Dhanbad at 12 noon. Guard of Honor will be given at BCCL Headquarters. After this, the Coal Minister will reach Shaheed Chowk located in Koyla Nagar and pay tribute to the martyred laborers. After inaugurating Vishrantika here, a review meeting will be held with BCCL officials at Koyla Bhavan. During this Jharia master plan will also be reviewed. Also many important decisions are expected. Ministers can also make many announcements.

Ana will inspect the fire patch

In the afternoon, after lunch, Coal Minister Shri Joshi will visit Taxmeen Innovation Hub of IIT, ISM. After this, the fire-affected areas will visit Bansjoda, Katras and Rajapur Rajput Basti. During this, after inspecting the Anna fire patch located in Kusunda area, we will get information about coal production in the middle of the fire. And in the night we will meet the dignitaries at the hotel. Whereas on Friday morning at 6:30 am will leave for Durgapur airport from Dhanbad.

BCCL became the best performing company with maximum growth

In the first quarter of the current financial year, BCCL has not only produced coal as per its target, but the company has earned more profit than the previous financial year. Although the company is listed with SEBI, due to this the profit figure has not been disclosed. Presently the production growth of Coal India is 9.92 percent positive. Except NEC, production of almost all the subsidiaries of Coal India is growth positive. With the maximum positive growth of 23.62 percent, BCCL has become the West Performing Company of Coal India.

According to the data of Coal India, in the current financial year (2023-24), BCCL has not only produced positive growth but also produced 110 percent coal of its target. Apart from BCCL, only NCL (105.57%) and WCL (105.97%) have produced coal as per their targets, while other subsidiaries of Coal India are lagging behind their production targets. However, SECL has 18.50 percent, ECL 16.70 percent, WCL 15.98 percent and CCL 10.46 percent positive growth in production.

Coal India produced 98.27% of the target

From April to July 11 of the current financial year, Coal India has produced a total of 194.33 million tonnes of coal against its target of 197.75 million tonnes. That is, in the current financial year, Coal India has produced 98.27 percent of its target. According to the data of Coal India, except BCCL, NCL, WCL and NEC, other subsidiaries of Coal India are lagging behind the target. On the other hand, talking about coal dispatch, Coal India has dispatched a total of 206.80 million tonnes of coal against the target of 218.30 million tonnes, which is 94.72 percent of the target.

