Coal workers are facing difficulties in getting the benefits of CPRMS, know what is the main reason for this

Coal workers are facing difficulties in getting the benefits of the Contributory Post Retirement Medical Scheme (CPRMS-NE) implemented for the medical services of retired coal workers. The main reason for this is that coal companies are not submitting CPRMS-NE. The last meeting of the Board of Trust (BOT) was held on 24 February 2022 in Ranchi. Whereas in the meeting it was decided to hold meetings every three months and to do quick disposal of complaints.

Despite this the meeting did not take place. According to retired coal workers, the demand for smart health card, cashless medical facility in the company’s empaneled hospital is pending. Due to lack of cashless facility, cash payment had to be made for treatment in many hospitals. After treatment, there is a problem in bill reimbursement. The biggest problem is that there is no facility to submit life certificate online. Paperwork has to be done to submit the Life Certificate. If the BOG meeting is held on time, many problems can be solved.

1652.94 crore outstanding on companies



According to official data, till December 31, 2021, Rs 3059.15 crore was deposited with the companies, but till March 31, 2023, the companies deposited only Rs 1406.21 crore. 1652.94 crore is outstanding with the subsidiary units of Coal India. It is difficult for the scheme to run for a long time as the contributions of the members are not deposited in the scheme account. Rs 1292.06 crore of the scheme has been invested in LIC.

What is CPRMS-NE



40,000 rupees were deducted from the salary of coal workers under the scheme. Management has to give 18000 per worker in this. Means 58000 per employee has to be deposited in all subsidiary units of Coal India. This money is to provide lifelong medical facility to the retired coal workers. Food is being supplied in the name of depositing money under the scheme.