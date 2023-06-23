‘Coalition of selfishness, Hindustan on target’, BJP’s attack on opposition’s Mahajutan

In view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, after the meeting of the opposition parties held in Patna, the capital of Bihar, the country’s politics has come to a boil once again. Where about 17 opposition parties were seen mobilizing against the BJP after a long time, while the BJP, realizing this situation, has started strongly attacking this alliance of the opposition.

#WATCH , Political parties which never saw eye to eye came together today- this selfish alliance came wants to deprive India of economic development, says Union Minister BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani at the Opposition meeting. pic.twitter.com/Oy2hbx5HwP

Alliance of selfishness, India on target – Smriti Irani

Targeting the meeting of the opposition, Union Minister Smriti Irani said – The alliance of selfishness, India on target. The political parties which did not see eye to eye with each other, united with a resolve that deprives India of economic progress… Whenever these political parties come together, they bring corruption, nepotism and economic progress of the nation. They brought with them the allegation of narrowing down.

The power of opposition seen in Patna

Let me tell you, in Patna, about 17 opposition parties were strongly seen on one platform. Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar said on Friday that the opposition parties have a meeting in Patna. “nice meeting” Hui and it has been decided to contest the elections together. Kumar, who called a mega meeting of opposition parties, said that another meeting of opposition parties will be held soon. Probably this meeting will be held in Shimla on 10 or 12 July.

