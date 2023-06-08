Collision between tractor and tempo in Aurangabad, youth going to sister’s Tilak dies

Aurangabad. A youth died in a road accident on Thursday near Gaza Bigha of Daudnagar police station area. It is being told that the young man was going to offer Tilak to his cousin. Meanwhile, he became a victim of the accident near Gaza Bigha petrol pump of Daudnagar police station area. When he was being taken to Varanasi for treatment in an injured state, he died in the same sequence. The deceased is Arun Kumar, 14-year-old son of Mahendra Paswan, a resident of Tejpura of Obra police station area.

The young man was going to sister’s Tilak ceremony

In relation to the incident, it is told that Arun Kumar was going to Bihta village near Deohara by tempo for his cousin’s sister’s Tilak ceremony. As soon as the tempo reached Gaja Bigha petrol pump, an uncontrolled tractor coming from Pachrukhia side rammed into the tempo. The tempo overturned on the side of the road. At the same time, after the collision, the driver escaped from the spot with the tractor. Five other people of the village including Arun’s brother Munna Kumar were injured in this incident.

Died on the way to Varanasi

After getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot and admitted all the injured to Arvind Hospital in Daudnagar for treatment. Arun Kumar’s condition was very critical. He was referred to Varanasi. Relatives were taking Arun to Varanasi for treatment, he died on the way. The whole family is shocked by this incident. Arun’s father Mahendra Paswan told that both my sons were injured in this incident. Younger son died during treatment. The treatment of the elder son is going on there. The Daudnagar police have handed over the dead body to the relatives after conducting the post-mortem.