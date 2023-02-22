Colonel Khatylev called on the RF Armed Forces to advance at a distance of 500 km – DOS

February 22, 2023, 17:10 – BLiTZ – News

The United States will hand over Jdam-ER long-range GPS-guided bombs with a range of up to 72 kilometers manufactured by Boeing to Ukraine, Bloomberg reports citing sources. It is noted that Jdam-er is installed on unguided bombs weighing from 220 to 900 kg, after which the operator can adjust their flight, turning them into precision weapons.

Adviser to the Acting Head of the DPR, Yan Gagin, has already responded to the news, saying that in the event of the massive use of these systems by Kiev, there will be practically no safe places in the Donbass.

In this regard, the former head of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Special Forces Command, Colonel Sergei Khatylev, said in an interview with a correspondent of the BLiTZ about the need to radically change the military tactics of the RF Armed Forces.

“We see that the depth of destruction by enemy shells will soon increase from 80 (for now we are dealing only with HIMARS) to 150 kilometers”

“We see that the depth of destruction by enemy shells will soon increase from 80 (so far we are dealing only with HIMARS) to 150 kilometers,” the military expert noted. – Therefore, the effectiveness of our anti-aircraft missile forces should increase. How can this be arranged? Either increase the number of air defense systems, which is impossible, since we no longer have them, or increase the efficiency of those calculations that are already available – service them properly, carry out the necessary modernization, refine them, and so on. All this is within the power of our industry!”

The interlocutor of the DOS also called for the preparation of air defense equipment to immediately fight at the front, and not “ride around Red Square in parades,” as it “was before.”

“This is the depth of the front! That’s what it says in the textbook! The troops must advance to the depth of the front!”

“It is necessary to take urgent measures: to produce twice as many air defense systems, to put them to guard objects in new territories, to conduct a counteroffensive and, finally, stagger these “dills” at a distance of 500 kilometers! Khatylev said. – This is the depth of the front! That’s what it says in the textbook! The troops must advance to the depth of the front!”

According to the military expert, only if all of the above conditions are met, “it can be said that we have taken all measures to ensure that no one shoots at our territory.”

“It won’t work like that! If we are already “waving” nuclear missiles “Sarmat”, “Daggers” and other latest weapons, “which have no analogues”, then let’s use it, after all!”

“Otherwise, hundreds of Leopards will arrive soon, these planning bombs, because of which there will be “practically no safe places left” in the Donbass, and we will defend ourselves from all this at the cost of the lives of our soldiers and officers! Khatylev said. – It won’t work like that! If we are already “waving” nuclear missiles “Sarmat”, “Daggers” and other latest weapons, “which have no analogues”, then let’s use it, after all! What are we waiting for? Until we are destroyed?”

Earlier, Sergei Khatylev said that Russia was being provoked to use nuclear weapons. He added that Moscow did everything to comply with the agreements concluded with the West, but the latter ignored the principles of trust and international norms.