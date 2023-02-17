February 17, 2023, 15:31 – BLiTZ – News

The former head of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Special Forces Command, retired colonel Sergei Khatylev, in a conversation with MK, said what weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should be wary of if they decide to attack the Crimea.

“The most dangerous are the same Swifts – target missiles that Ukrainians supposedly make at home,” he said, recalling that these drones were able to hit targets in Ryazan and Kaluga.

The colonel acknowledged that the Ukrainian military has other unmanned aerial vehicles that are provided to them by various countries.

“Israel supplies them – nothing stops it, both the British and the Germans are all and sundry,” Khatylev noted.

He also recalled that Kyiv has long been asking for GLSDB planning bombs for HIMARS jet systems, capable of hitting at a distance of up to 150 kilometers. However, the West has only promised them so far, but has not delivered them yet.

“We have several air defense, air force, army corps, coastal units, the Black Sea Fleet deployed in Crimea, armed with Onyxes, anti-ship missiles and air defense systems,” the expert said about Russia’s capabilities to respond to attacks from Ukraine.

