February 20, 2023, 21:50 – BLiTZ – News

US President Joe Biden will visit Poland, where he will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and address the Russians. This will happen on the day when Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the Federal Assembly, political analyst Andrei Koshkin said. MK writes about it.

Koshkin noted that such a dynamic of events is connected with the anniversary of the start of a special military operation in Ukraine. The political scientist recalled that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that the West was preparing for an information attack on Russia.

The analyst believes that Biden’s arrival in Poland is connected with the refocusing of military events in Europe and the relocation of NATO’s center of power to Poland. In addition, Poland is being prepared to replace Ukraine, if necessary. Koshkin emphasized that this is connected with the processes that determine the future of the world order.

On the day of Putin’s speech, Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will speak on the same issue. This is due to the fact that the world order is being reformatted, processes are underway that will determine the future for a decade. Koshkin believes that this forms a new foreign policy and the expansion of geopolitical forces.

Thus, Biden’s visit to Poland is connected with several aspects, including security, military events in Europe and world politics in general. The timing of the special military operation in Ukraine is also an important factor in this context.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.