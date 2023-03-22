Colonel McGregor is sure that the United States rejected China’s plan for Ukraine, as they are not interested in peace

March 22 - BLiTZ. The US is not interested in peace in Ukraine. This was stated by former Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas McGregor.

The plan proposed by China to resolve the situation in Ukraine did not suit the United States. Washington gave a sharp and undiplomatic reaction.

“We (the United States – ed.) have made it clear that we are not interested in peace. If we were interested, we said that we would consider the proposal, study it and respond. It cost us nothing to say this, and it’s just the diplomatic language that we had to use,” McGregor said.

In February, the Chinese Foreign Ministry presented a plan to resolve the situation in Ukraine, which consists of 12 points.