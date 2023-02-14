Former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, said that Washington decided to fight with Moscow to destroy Russia with its potential dismemberment. He said this on February 11 on the YouTube channel Straight Calls with Douglas Macgregor.

“There is a lot of money behind this (Washington’s plans. – Ed.), Because Russia is full of resources worth trillions of dollars: minerals, oil, gas, precious metals, agriculture,” McGregor said.

He recalled that the West in the 1990s had already made an attempt to “steal everything that is possible from Russia.” However, according to the colonel, it failed due to the policies of President Vladimir Putin.

McGregor noted that the political elite in Washington took the position of a weak Russia. As a result, the US is on an “extremely dangerous path of struggle and confrontation” with Russia, he added.

On the same day, retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that Russia would emerge from the conflict in Ukraine as one of the strongest countries on the planet. According to him, the West made a mistake by getting involved in a conflict with the Russian Federation, thereby Moscow gained the opportunity to eliminate the uncertainty that has existed since the 1990s in the international security system.

On February 10, Ritter said that despite tremendous pressure from the West, Putin was successfully defending his country’s interests and getting results. He called the Russian president a very bright personality and noted that none of the modern Western leaders could bear the “burden on his shoulders” that Putin bears.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on February 2 that the Russian Federation is at the epicenter of a geopolitical battle.

Prior to this, on January 16, Ritter expressed the opinion that the Russian president was able to resist the attempts of Western countries to break Russia. Moreover, Moscow’s resilience demonstrated to the world that the US and EU will no longer be able to use sanctions as an instrument of pressure to achieve their goals.

