March 21 - BLiTZ. The main question that US President Joe Biden should think about is how to get out of the Ukrainian crisis against the backdrop of the difficult situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was stated by former Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas McGregor, reports "Free Press".

The Armed Forces of Ukraine make too many mistakes in the theater of operations, dooming themselves to death, the officer emphasized.

McGregor believes that the only way for the United States to end the Ukrainian crisis is to approach Russia with an offer to start negotiations.

Earlier, Colonel McGregor of the US Armed Forces said that the White House was preparing to recognize the collapse of Kyiv.

The publications began to criticize Zelensky and his army more often. News began to come out that the Americans had not coped with the situation in Ukraine and it was time for them to leave.