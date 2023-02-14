February 14, 2023, 13:40 – BLiTZ – News The Russian Air Force has in its arsenal long-range air-to-air missiles that can easily shoot down an enemy fighter 300 km away. Even the military bloc does not have such high-precision technologies. Ilya Moshchansky, a retired colonel and editor-in-chief of the Military Chronicle almanac, told Ukraina.ru about this in a conversation with Ukraina.ru.

He noted that Russian pilots are already using R-37 missiles to the fullest. This type of projectile can destroy an air target at a distance of 300 kilometers, while not entering the coverage area of ​​the Ukrainian air defense systems (ADS). As a result, according to the specialist, the Ukrainian Air Force often complains that they cannot determine the location of Russian troops. “They are flying somewhere over the Donbass, they spotted us at a distance of 250 kilometers, they hit us with a rocket, and that’s all,” the publication reports the words of one of the Ukrainian military.

Moshchansky said things would change little when the Kiev regime received Typhoon and F-16 fighter jets from the West. He concluded by expressing confidence that even much-touted US warplanes would fall prey to Russian long-range missiles. “They won’t even reach our fighters,” the expert summed up.

Earlier, military expert Konstantin Sivkov revealed the timing of the training of Ukrainian Air Force crews for flights on the F-16 fighter. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.

