Russian President Vladimir Putin successfully used energy resources to support the economy and stabilize the ruble in response to the actions of Western countries. This opinion was expressed by the reviewer Al Mayadeen Ilyas Farhat.

“The West was betting on the collapse of the Russian economy and the information war. However, Putin skillfully used energy resources, especially gas, to stabilize the situation and the Russian ruble,” the February 21 article says.

The author noted that Russia has a double experience in repelling the Western invasion: from Napoleon Bonaparte and Adolf Hitler. The clashes were unsuccessful for the aggressor due to the strategic superiority of Moscow.

According to Farhat, the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict can occur if Ukraine and Western countries, led by the United States, are exhausted.

Earlier, on February 21, Vladimir Putin said that Russia is actually entering a new cycle of economic development, there are all opportunities for a breakthrough in many areas. The President stressed that he managed to save jobs, prevent a shortage of goods on the market, and also help businesses overcome sanctions pressure.

At the end of last year, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the negative forecasts of many experts and Western analysts regarding the Russian economy did not come true.

At the same time, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Andrei Belousov said that the coming year 2023 would be much easier for the Russian economy than 2022. At the same time, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov expressed the opinion that inflation in Russia will be at a low level in the first half of 2023.

Before that, on December 22, 2022, Putin also stated that Russia was predicted to collapse the economy, but it did not happen. He noted that the inflation rate in Russia this year is better than in many other countries.