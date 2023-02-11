Connect with us
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the use of surface drones by Russia

Russia is using surface drones during a special operation in Ukraine, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny said during a conversation with General Mark Milley, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff. A message about the conversation was posted on Facebook of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Meta, the company that owns the social network, is recognized as an extremist organization in Russia and banned).

“Shared [с Милли] concern over Russia’s use of maritime surface drones, which poses a threat to civilian shipping in the Black Sea.

The Russian defense industry has created a long-range transport drone TRAMP

UNIAN notes that the day before, on February 10, a video of an attack on a bridge in the coastal village of Zatoka, Odessa region, which was carried out by a “surface object” appeared on the Internet. Officially, the authorities did not comment on this incident, the agency points out. The Russian Channel One also published these footage.

The Russian Ministry of Defense also did not report the use of surface or sea drones. The latest report from the agency says that on February 10, “critical facilities of the energy system” of Ukraine were “massively attacked”, including “long-range air, sea and land-based weapons” and unmanned aerial vehicles. Nothing was said about the destruction of objects in the Odessa region.

