Commendable step to give option for education till 12th in mother tongue: Amit Shah

New Delhi, 22 July (Hindustan Times). Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said that it is a commendable step by the Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to give option for education up to class 12 in the mother tongue.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a tweet on Saturday, Shah said that students getting education in their mother tongue will not only increase their ability to think, reason and research, but with this initiative, more and more students will now be able to get education through CBSE.

It is notable that CBSE has sent a circular to all its school heads to provide the option of education in Indian languages ​​from kindergarten to class 12th. Dr. Joseph Emanuwal, Director (Academic), CBSE, on Friday sent a letter to the heads of all schools affiliated to the board, saying that the National Education Policy 2020 emphasizes the important cognitive benefits of multilingualism for young learners. The policy strongly advocates the use of native language, mother tongue, local language or regional language as the medium of instruction, as far as possible, at least up to class 5, but preferably up to class 8 and beyond.