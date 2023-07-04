commercial gas cylinder costlier by seven rupees

New Delhi, 04 July (Hindustan Times). Public sector oil and gas marketing companies have increased the price of commercial gas cylinders by Rs. However, there has been no change in the price of domestic cooking gas. The new rates have come into effect from Tuesday.

According to the website of Indian Oil, the price of 19 kg commercial gas cylinder has increased from Rs 1,773 to Rs 1,780 per cylinder in Delhi. The price of commercial gas cylinder in Kolkata has gone up to Rs 1882.50. It was earlier Rs 1875.50. Its price has gone up to Rs 1732 in Mumbai and Rs 1944 per cylinder in Chennai.

It is noteworthy that the companies had cut the price of commercial LPG gas cylinder by Rs 83 in June and Rs 172 in May.