Commercial tax department raided 10 businessmen selling second hand cars, know what evidence was found

The Commercial Tax Department conducted raids across Bihar against 27 businessmen who paid 100% tax through Input Tax Credit (ITC) and 10 businessmen selling second hand cars. The department prepared a list of such businessmen using artificial intelligence and other techniques and on the basis of that raided their place on last Saturday and Sunday. Action was taken against 10 businessmen selling second hand cars, who should compulsorily do business after getting registered under GST, but they had earlier got registered with the department, but later got it canceled.

where raids took place

Under this special campaign of the Commercial Tax Department, 10 in Patna, two each in Bhagalpur, Saran, Gaya and one each in Purnia, Munger, Jamui, Gopalganj, Bhojpur, Katihar, Khagaria, Kishanganj, Saharsa, West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Rohtas, Kaimur, Araria, Supaul Madhepura, Nawada and Samastipur against a total of 37 businessmen. Raids were done. A total of 37 teams were formed by the department for this action. 112 officials were included in these teams.

12 businessmen hid sales worth Rs 14 crore

Dr. Pratima, Secretary-cum-Commissioner of Commercial Tax Department, told that out of 27 businessmen against whom action has been taken to pay 100% tax liability through ITC, 12 are those who have hidden sales of about Rs 14 crore. In some cases, due to non-presentation of relevant evidence during inspection, goods worth Rs 15.12 crore have also been seized.

At the same time, out of 10 businessmen selling second hand cars against whom action was taken in different districts, in five cases the case of concealment of sale of about Rs 30 crore has come to the fore. In the remaining other cases, goods worth Rs 1.51 crore have been seized for further verification. It was told by the commissioner that the businessmen who are doing business despite cancellation of their registration are being closely monitored by the department. On the other hand, the businessmen who pay 100% tax liability in the form of ITC are also on the department’s radar.