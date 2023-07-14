Commercial use of domestic water connection in Jharkhand should be careful, now action will be taken

Those who take water connections for domestic use in the cities of the state and use them commercially will be punished. A campaign will be launched in the municipal bodies to identify such people. The Urban Development Department has given instructions regarding this. Municipal bodies have been told that such information has been received that water is being used for commercial purposes by taking domestic water connections.

Such consumers should install water meters by 31st July by appropriating their domestic water connections to commercial connections. From August 1, those who take domestic connections and use water commercially, their connections will be considered illegal. Punitive action will be taken against such people. Fine will also be imposed.

Misusing hotel-restaurants:



Water is used commercially in hotels and restaurants in cities by taking domestic connections. Water meters are also not installed by those who do this. After July 31, water connections and water meters will be checked at hotels, restaurants, banquet halls, lodges, hostels etc. in cities.

Install meter till 31, otherwise connection will be illegal



Ranchi. If you have taken water connection from Ranchi Municipal Corporation. But, if water meter is not installed in your house, then get water meter installed in your house by 31st July. If the water meter is not installed till July 31, the valid connection will also be considered invalid. In this regard, the Additional Administrator has issued an order on Thursday. In the issued order, all the building owners have been asked to take this order of the corporation seriously and install water meters in their houses.