Common Man Issues: Electric wire swinging like death in Loknath Nagar of Chakradharpur, problems due to lack of road

Common Man Issues: In Loknath Nagar of Chakradharpur under West Singhbhum district, electric wires are dangling like death. Electricity connection has been given in 150 houses of the colony with the help of bamboo-bally. An accident can happen anytime due to this. The danger increases in rain. Even after applying to the department, the pole has not been installed in the colony. Basti residents say that an accident can happen anytime due to a dangling wire. This has become a problem for the people.

Electricity is reaching with the help of bamboo and bat, not pole

When it rains, the local people are taking a lot of care and traveling to their homes. Electricity has been supplied to about 150 houses in Loknath Nagar with the help of bamboo. There is more fear of electrocution in the rain. At many places the wire is hanging very low. The electricity department has given the connection, but till now the permanent pole has not been installed. The department is also collecting the bill by giving the connection.

the road gets muddy

The biggest problem is that there is a kutcha road to reach 150 houses. The road becomes muddy when it rains. There is also no drain for drainage. There is neither a road for traffic in Loknath Nagar, nor a drain for drainage. Big houses are being built in Loknath Nagar, but facilities are missing.

Jharkhand party engaged in the exercise of strengthening the organization in Kolhan, made a strategy

Department to arrange electricity pole

Dhan Singh Soy of Loknath Nagar says that there is a lot of problems in this colony. Electricity connection has reached the houses. But there is always danger in the absence of pole. The department should arrange electricity pole as soon as possible. At the same time, Rajan Jamuda says that the Municipal Councilor should construct a road in this colony. There is a lot of trouble in traffic in the rain. We are also depositing the bills, but the wire is dangling on the roadside.

no one is taking care

Nanika Bandra of Loknath Nagar says that it is not known when development will happen here. Municipal council officials should visit this colony. Know the problem. The people of this colony are living after facing a lot of problems. At the same time, Narendra Samad says that the department has nothing to do with the problem. The bamboo planted for the electric wire has been damaged by the road. The department should install electricity poles as soon as possible, otherwise accidents can happen anytime.