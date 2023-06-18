Common Man Issues: In Bokaro’s Kasmar, outcry for water, women of Khairachatar and Bagda do Ratjaga

Common Man Issues: A serious drinking water problem has arisen in Dom Tola located in Khairachatar of Kasmar block under Bokaro district and Ghansi tola of Bagda. The situation is such that we have to struggle day and night to make arrangements for drinking water. About 200 SC families live in Dom Tola. The women here have to line up from around 2 o’clock in the night to get water from the only hand pump located near the locality. The reason is that this chapakal has now started responding. Due to not enough water coming out, women are keeping vigil in turn. During this, clashes also happen many times.

The condition of other sources of drinking water including handpumps and wells is pathetic.

The villagers told that this locality was dependent on the only solar water tower. He is also bad since two months. Due to failure of boring, water is not coming out of the water tower. From panchayat representatives to officials were told many times to get the boring fixed, but no one has taken interest. Jalminar was built with the funds of the 15th Finance Commission. The situation has become dire due to the absence of chapakal, well or any other source of drinking water in the township.

angry villagers

There is a lot of resentment among the villagers regarding the drinking water problem. Anand Dom, Mamni Devi, Baria Devi, Saraswati Devi, Josona Devi, Kishan Dom, Pramila Devi, Durga Mani Devi, Palakon Devi, Seema Devi, Geeta Devi, Chandni Devi, Chutni Devi, Phoolo Devi etc. said that when will we Till then will be neglected. There is an outcry over water in the locality. Who can say about the day, even at night we have to wake up and fight for water. Standing in the sun for hours during the day, we have to fill water with handguns. Ward members Mamta Devi, Doli Devi, Sarathi Devi etc. said that there should be at least five hand pumps and some wells in the township, the administration should get serious about it soon.

Villagers of Ghansi Tola depend on other localities

Here, about 50-55 SC families live in Ghasi Tola of Bagda. The whole colony was dependent on only one handgun, but it has also responded. In such a situation, the villagers have to depend on Chapakal located at Chakraborty Tola to fill water. Many problems are being faced regarding this. Panchayat Samiti member Mau Bhattacharya told that the department is not serious about this. The departmental Junior Engineer was told about this, but he is cutting the Kanni by saying that there is no necessary material to repair the handgun. It is said that if some new handrails are not installed soon after repairing the damaged handrails, then the villagers will be forced to walk on the road.