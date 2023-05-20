Common Man Issues: There is not even a single toilet in Harijan Basti of Chakradharpur city, lack of cleanliness, people upset

Chakradharpur (West Singhbhum), Ravi Mohanty: Government is spending crores of rupees under the Swachh Bharat Mission, but there is not even a single toilet in Railway Harijan Basti of Chakradharpur town under West Singhbhum district. Nor is the area being cleaned regularly. Due to which more than 1700 people living here are forced to live a hellish life. There is a network of drains here, but the municipal councilors or the railway administration do not clean the drains. Due to which there is always a fear of spreading infection in this area. Apart from this, the life of the people has become difficult due to the stench in the entire area.

City councilor and railway administration pleaded several times

Not a single toilet has been constructed by the Municipal Council in the township. On the other hand, despite being a Harijan settlement in the railway area, the people of this place are struggling with the pageal crisis. There are two chapakals and one solar water tower in the township. One of them is lying broken for the last five months. In the summer season, only one solar water tower is quenching the thirst of 1700 people. Here, due to non-cleaning of the drains, the dirty water of the drain enters the houses even in light rains. People appealed to the Municipal Council and Railway administration many times to solve the problems, but the problems could not be solved.

The drain was not built despite the foundation stone in Harijan Basti

Residents of Harij Basti, Ganesh Tanti, Rekha Mukhi, Pushpa Mukhi, Umandari Mukhi, Phooltudi Mukhi, Mithla Mukhi, Chhoti Mukhi, Sita Mukhi and others said that the foundation stone was laid for the construction of a drain in Harijan Basti by the city councilor’s office. But, even after years passed, the drain could not be constructed. Due to which the drain water is entering the houses.

In the words of the Harijan settlers

Local Chhota Mukhi says that due to lack of regular cleaning of drains, the people here are suffering from infectious diseases. Along with this, the foul smell emanating from the drains has made life difficult for the people. Municipal council and railway administration should pay attention. On the other hand, Shobha Mukhi says that due to lack of toilets in the township, people are forced to defecate openly. In which women are feeling unsafe. There are two British-era toilets in the township. which is lying idle. Both the toilets are in need of repair.

More than 1700 people live in Harijan Basti, no one is taking care

Umandri Mukhi of Harijan Basti said that more than 1700 people live in this Harijan Basti, but the facilities are zero. There is not a single toilet. Due to lack of cleaning of drains, it is ringing with filth. Due to which the people here are forced to live a hellish life. On the other hand, Radha Mukhi says that there is a solar water tower and two hand pumps in the township. One of which is bad for five months. In the summer, the residents depend on the Jalminar. Considering the large population of people, two water towers should be installed in the township. Sindhu Mukhi says that the people here are worried due to lack of cleaning of drains and lack of toilets. The stench has spread throughout the area. Mosquitoes and flies start buzzing in the houses as soon as the door or window is opened. Many people have also become ill.

People are making up their mind to boycott votes

In this regard, social worker Ganesh Mukhi said that people’s representatives reach Harijan Basti to ask for votes and make big promises, but after winning the election, people forget Harijan Basti. If the problems of the basti are not resolved in time, then the people of Harijan Basti are planning to boycott votes in the coming elections.

If the cleaning work does not start in a week, then there will be a gherao of the Municipal Councilor: Sikander Jamuda

Labor leader Sikandar Jamuda said that the municipal councilors are only busy in tax collection. Citizens are not able to provide facilities. The latest example of which can be seen in Railway Harijan Basti. Here even once the executive officer or other employees of the Municipal Council do not even step. Due to which the people of this area are forced to live a hellish life. People are struggling with basic problems like cleaning of drains, clean drinking water, toilets. If the work of cleaning the drains does not start within a week, then the city councilor’s office will be gheraoed along with the residents.

Every problem of Harijan Basti will be solved: Vijay Singh Gagrai

Social worker Vijay Singh Gagarai said that on the complaint of the people Harijan reached the township. Wherever I saw that the people here are living amidst filth. Harijan Basti comes under Municipal Council. Because of which the Municipal Councilor is responsible for cleaning etc., but the Municipal Councilor is not paying attention. A meeting will be held with the Deputy Commissioner regarding this matter, so that the problems arising in Harijan Basti can be resolved.