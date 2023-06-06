Common man’s faith in the country’s government has increased: Purushottam Rupala

New Delhi, 6 June (Hindustan Times). Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Purushottam Rupala, on completion of nine years of the Central Government, said that the speed with which the work of promoting infrastructure is being done today is being discussed all over the world. Modi has completely changed the outlook of the world regarding India. The trust of the common man has increased towards the government of the country.

In a press conference held at the BJP headquarters on Tuesday, Purushottam Rupala said that the Aspirational Districts Program has been a game-changer initiative. The Government is committed to raise the standard of living of its citizens and ensure inclusive growth. The effort being made today to enliven the border villages is not only important from the point of view of development, it is also very important from the point of view of security.

He said that Modi has linked the country’s border villages with the country’s panchayats and the country’s farmers with the economy. Crores of farmers are getting financial benefits before the Prime Minister. By linking the Gram Panchayats with the Central Government, today they are getting the development funds without any hassle, in a transparent manner. The sarpanch confirms that crores of rupees have been given to him by the government for development works.

The Union Minister said that ensuring farmer welfare and improving animal health has been the priority of the government. Mobile Veterinary Unit for the entire country and vaccination of animals across the country with the Central Government’s expense, both these were very important decisions. He said that mobile veterinary units have been provided to provide veterinary services at the doorstep of the farmers. Also, the Livestock Vaccination Scheme is one of the important initiatives of the Modi government. The leadership of Prime Minister Modi has transformed the country in the last 9 years.

In the last 9 years, over 2,000 obsolete rules and regulations have been abolished to ensure governance and ease of doing business.