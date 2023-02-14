Companion of the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan announced his release

Former President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev has been released from prison. This was announced on February 14 by the chairman of the Kyrgyz political party “Social Democrats” Temirlan Sultanbekov.

“The verdict in the case of the release of Batukaev was canceled, the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambaev was released,” he said on social networks.

It is noted that, in addition, Atambayev, by the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court, was allowed to leave the country in order to go for treatment. Sultanbekov also added that Atambayev has two surgeries ahead, as well as a course of treatment and rehabilitation.

According to Sultanbekov, over the past two years, the former president of the country was fully acquitted in criminal cases related to the school in Kalys-Ordo, on issuing passports to Turkish citizens, and also in the case of an attempt to seize state power.

“The commission created by the authorities has fully proved Atambayev’s non-involvement in the cargo of the aircraft that crashed in Dacha-Su. Today, the verdict in the Batukaev case has been canceled,” a supporter of the ex-president emphasized.

Atambayev led Kyrgyzstan from 2011 to 2017. He was detained on August 8, 2019 after the storming of his residence in the village of Koi-Tosh. In June 2020, the court sentenced him to 11 years and 2 months in prison.

On June 28, 2022, Atambayev was found not guilty of organizing mass riots in 2020. It is noted that the court found not guilty and other defendants in this case. The prosecutors asked to place all the accused in custody for various periods, but they were acquitted due to the absence of corpus delicti.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

