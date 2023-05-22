Complaint against the Bihar President of TET Teachers Association in the police station, opposition to teacher appointment rules intensifies

The Patna district unit of the Bihar Secondary Teachers Association staged a sit-in at Gardnibagh on Monday. A large number of teachers from the districts reached the protest site and opposed the new teacher appointment rules 2023. Along with this, the Additional Chief Secretary demanded to withdraw the letter issued by the Additional Chief Secretary regarding the action against the demonstration. The strike was led by District President of the Sangh Nityanand Singh, District Secretary Jitendra Kumar and State Executive members Sudhir Kumar and Gautam Mahatma.

Peaceful demonstration from road to secretariat

Chandrakishore Kumar, Mrityunjay Kumar, Anil Kumar, Subodh Kumar Shishupal, Venu Kumari, Anurag Kumar along with other teachers were present on the occasion. The teachers said that the teachers already working should be unconditionally given the status of state employees and priority should be protected. The teachers said that if the demand is not accepted, there will be a peaceful protest from the road to the secretariat.

Complaint against the state president of TET teachers union in Kotwali police station

On the other hand, the dispute that arose on social media between the state president of TET Teachers Association Amit Vikram and the former officer of the education department regarding the Bihar Teacher Rules 2023 has now reached the police. State President of TET Teachers Association Amit Vikram said that after calling from a number, he was threatened of dire consequences instead of tweeting. When asked to know the name of the caller, he refused to reveal the name, but said delete the tweet you are tweeting, otherwise anything can happen to you.

Today the Sangh team will present its side in the police station

After all this incident, a call was received from Kotwali police station Patna at two o’clock and it was said that a written complaint has been made against you, in which the tweets made by him on Twitter are mentioned and he was asked to come to Kotwali police station as soon as possible and present his case. . On this I said that he is out of the work of the organization right now. Will come on Tuesday and present his side in the police station. On behalf of the Sangh, a state level team along with its lawyers will go to the Kotwali police station and present its case. Here, Kotwali SHO Sanjit Kumar told that no complaint or application has been received against Amit Vikram.