Complaint filed against Mallikarjun Kharge and Arvind Kejriwal, had to comment against the President

New Delhi : A complaint has been filed against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly making inflammatory remarks against President Draupadi Murmu citing casteist words. This complaint has been filed on behalf of Supreme Court lawyer Vineet Jindal. Complainant Vineet Jindal has alleged that these two leaders have made such statements with the intention of promoting mutual enmity between communities and groups. Attempts are being made on their part to create confidence against the government for political purposes, which is punishable under sections 121, 153(A), 505 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complaint, filed by Supreme Court lawyer Vineet Jindal, states that the alleged statements made by Mallikarjun Kharge and Arvind Kejriwal have been made deliberately to mention the caste of the President of India. The purpose of these statements given by both of them is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government have not intentionally sent an invitation to the President for the inauguration of the new Parliament House.

The complaint further states that these statements are being widely published and circulated in the news media and social media. The purpose of such statements is to incite people belonging to the Scheduled Tribes (ST) and tribal communities. It has been said in the complaint that our President also belongs to the tribal community and this is being made an issue.

The statement is reprehensible and a cognizable offense

The complaint further states that it is highly condemnable to make such statements on the part of influential political leaders against the elected government to create enmity between communities and groups on the basis of caste. It also states that politicians should not be allowed to stoop to the level of demeaning the highest constitutional posts just for their political gains. Along with this, his statement will not only create mistrust against the elected government, but will also create an atmosphere of fear in the communities, which is a serious offense under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and is very serious in nature.