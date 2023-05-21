Concern over pollution: Patna Municipal Corporation will replace its diesel vehicles with CNG, 100 auto tippers will be out in the first phase

Anupam Kumar, Patna. Municipal Corporation will replace its diesel vehicles with CNG vehicles. Under this, in the first phase, the Municipal Corporation will phase out 100 diesel auto tippers from its fleet and start using CNG vehicles in their place. Due to being 10 years old, many of the municipal corporation’s auto tippers have become dilapidated and there is a need to use new vehicles in their place. But the Municipal Corporation has now decided not to buy new diesel vehicles. Now CNG auto tippers will be brought instead of new diesel auto tippers to replace the diesel auto tippers. Similarly, trucks and compactors running on CNG will be used in place of dilapidated garbage trucks and big compactors that pick up the dustbins themselves and load the garbage into the dump. Diesel powered machines like Poklen, JCB and Bobcat will also be replaced by CNG powered machines.

Electric vehicles will also be used

Patna Municipal Corporation will use not only CNG driven vehicles but also electric vehicles in future for cleaning the city. This will be done to reduce the increasing level of air pollution. Black smoke emanating from diesel vehicles is a major reason for increasing the level of black carbon in the air of the city. For this, private diesel autos have already been banned in Patna city. BSRTC’s city service has also completely phased out diesel buses from its fleet and only CNG buses are operating on the routes within the city. 50 private yellow city ride buses have also been taken out of the city and the remaining 300 buses will also be taken out of the city sequentially in several phases.

10 percent vehicles remain bad

Patna Municipal Corporation currently has one thousand vehicles. Of these, about one hundred vehicles remain off the road due to breakdown. The Municipal Corporation is making efforts to bring down the number of damaged vehicles from 40 to 50 by reducing them off the road. To do this, there is a need to replace dilapidated old vehicles with new vehicles. Keeping this in mind, it is being considered to bring new CNG vehicles.

Cash Limit: What is the limit for keeping cash at home? Know the rules of the government

will be phased out by CNG vehicles

City Commissioner Animesh Kumar Parashar said that it will be replaced by CNG vehicles in a phased manner. We are considering not buying new diesel vehicles. Going forward, they will be replaced with CNG vehicles in a phased manner. For this purpose is being taken from the department.