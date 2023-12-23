Concerns raised over operations at Iraqi Airport

Innocent Odar, a Ugandan security contractor, alongside five colleagues, took a significant step by lodging a complaint with the police about the perilous state of Baghdad International Airport’s security. Their employer, Biznis Intel, tasked with safeguarding the airport, allegedly defaulted on paying its staff regularly starting from May, leading to severe financial distress among employees.

Over a dozen current and former employees of Biznis Intel highlighted the company’s failure to meet salary obligations. Their claims, substantiated by leaked documents including salary spreadsheets, payslips, and employment contracts, portray a distressing financial scenario. The absence of timely payments pushed several employees to the brink of financial ruin, risking home foreclosures and personal financial crises.

Allegations surfaced that the delayed payments not only endangered employees’ financial stability but also posed severe security risks at the airport. British aviation specialist Andy Higgins underscored the immediate threat, emphasizing how unpaid staff become vulnerable to coercion, directly impacting aviation security.

While Firas Hashem Al Azzawi, Biznis Intel’s Iraq branch manager, acknowledged salary delays, he attributed the issue to employees facing banking problems. Senior staff members hinted at delayed payments from the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) as a contributing factor, though ICAA President Imad Abdul Razzaq Al-Assadi assured that payment issues were resolved without elaborating further.

Biznis Intel’s takeover of airport security sparked controversy, especially after allegations emerged regarding the company’s lack of proper accreditation, expertise, and licensing. Despite these concerns and questions about its legitimacy, the company secured a contract renewal for six months.

Employee testimonies shed light on lax onboarding procedures, absence of routine qualifications verification, and questionable management decisions. The company reportedly struggled to meet essential safety standards, including inadequate canine resources to detect explosives and security lapses within the airport premises.

Numerous employees, including security professionals and specialists from various countries, faced delayed or unpaid salaries for extended periods. Efforts to protest and demand rightful payments often resulted in false accusations and confrontations, leading to legal entanglements for some employees.

For individuals like Innocent Odar, the ordeal with Biznis Intel marked the end of an international career, leading to significant personal losses and emotional distress. His experience, akin to that of numerous employees, highlighted the debilitating impact of the company’s actions on their lives and professional aspirations.

The revelations surrounding Biznis Intel’s mismanagement, financial irregularities, and disregard for crucial security standards at Baghdad International Airport underscore a distressing reality for employees, emphasizing the urgent need for intervention and accountability within the aviation security sector in Iraq.