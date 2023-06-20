Conclave on Self-reliant Technologies Engineering Secure Future at BIT from June 24, Project Competition on 26

Ranchi: Dr. Indranil Manna, Vice Chancellor, BIT (Birla Institute of Technology) Mesra said that INAE-SERB Conclave on ‘Atmanirbhar Technologies Engineering Secured Future’ is being organized in collaboration with Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) on 24th and 25th June . In this, Hazaribagh MP and former Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha will be the chief guest. National level project competition IMP-2023 will be organized on 26th June. Its winners will be rewarded. He gave this information in a press conference organized at Lalpur Center of BIT. During this all the deans and registrars were present.

Conclave on Self-reliant Technologies Engineering Secure Future

Flagship event of Indian National Academy of Engineering (NatFoE-2023) ‘Atmanirbhar Technologies Engineering Secured’ under the aegis of INAE-SERB Conclave in collaboration with Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) on 24th and 25th June 2023 at BIT (Birla Institute of Technology) Mesra Future’ is being held. The objective of this event is to create an interface of knowledge and inspire young minds to create new wonders in engineering. Hazaribagh MP and former Minister of State for Finance and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha will be the chief guest of the event. The program has 4 thematic areas. These include Mining Technology – Mastering Depth and Exploration, Technology of Future – A.I. I, GPT & Robotics, Engineering Water- Smart Harvesting & Purification and Embrace Futuristic Technologies in Current Engineering Curriculum.

National Level Project Competition on 26th June

The national level project competition IMP-2023 (Innovation in Manufacturing Practices) will be held on June 26 in this event with 39 speakers from various institutes. It is open to all engineering students and professionals to showcase their projects around advancements in engineering technology in manufacturing in three categories, undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD scholars. A total of 18 entries will be shortlisted for presentation during IMP-2023 and the top six teams will be selected by a national committee of experts from INAE. A cash prize of INR 40,000 as first prize and INR 20,000 as second prize will be awarded in each category. Dr. Rahul Purwar, Secretary, Department of Higher and Technical Education, Jharkhand will be present as the chief guest in IMP-2023.

