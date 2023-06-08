Conference of All India Sarna Samaj in Khunti on Birsa Munda Martyrdom Day, Union Minister Arjun Munda will attend

God Birsa Munda Martyrdom Day But on Friday (June 9) many programs will be organized in Jharkhand. Union Minister Arjun Munda will also participate in many programs. He will participate in Bhagwan Birsa Munda Martyrdom Day cum All India Sarna Samaj annual conference in Khunti district. Before this, he will also garland the statue of Lord Birsa Munda in Ranchi.

Arjun Munda will also visit the mausoleum in Kokar

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda On June 9, Birsa Chowk located near the airport in Ranchi and Kokar will visit the tomb of Lord Birsa Munda and garland his statue. After that he will go to Khunti. Bhagwan Birsa Munda will address the Martyrdom Day cum All India Sarna Samaj Annual Conference at Birsa College Multipurpose Hall, Khunti.

Will garland the statue of Lord Birsa at Birsa Chowk

The Union Minister will reach Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi from Delhi at 12:05. He will reach Birsa Chowk at 12:15. Here Lord Birsa will garland the statue of Munda. From here Shri Munda will reach the Samadhi Sthal of Lord Birsa Munda at Kokar. At 12:50 he will reach his official residence here after paying homage to Lord Birsa Munda.

Union Minister Arjun Munda will leave for Khunti at 2 pm

He will leave for Khunti from his residence at 2 o’clock in the day. Arjun Munda will reach Khunti at 3 pm. After participating in the program organized at Birsa College Multipurpose Hall here, they will go to Hansa village located in Murhu block. Hanuman temple has to be consecrated in this village. After joining this, Khunti’s MP cum Union Minister will go to Khunti Circuit House.

Jharkhand state was formed on the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda

Arjun Munda will leave for Ranchi by road at 6 pm after resting here for an hour. He is scheduled to reach Ranchi at 7 in the evening. Let us inform that Jharkhand became a separate state on November 15, the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda. Every year many programs are organized in the state on his birth anniversary and death anniversary.

Birsa Munda died in Ranchi jail

Bhagwan Birsa Munda, born in Ulihatu village of Khunti, had soured the teeth of the British in the freedom struggle. What he did at the age of just 25 is an example even today. Born on 15 November 1875 in Ulihatu, Birsa Munda died on 9 June 1900 in Ranchi jail. Today this jail has been converted into Birsa Munda Museum.