Confusion persists regarding the meeting of opposition parties in Patna, know when the meeting will be held now...

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s initiative to bring non-BJP parties on a single platform before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has suffered a setback due to the sudden postponement of the meeting of opposition parties to be held in Patna on June 12. There is an uncertainty about the role of Congress in this meeting of opposition parties.

Congress does not want to leave the role of the main opposition party

Political experts believe that after the victory in the Karnataka assembly elections, the Congress does not want to give up its role as the main national opposition party, nor does it want to send a message that Nitish Kumar is leading the opposition against the BJP and PM Narendra Modi. .

Heads of all parties should attend the meeting: Nitish

Even Nitish did not say anything about the venue of the meeting of the opposition parties on Monday and only said that the meeting which was to be held on the 12th will not happen now. The heads of all the parties should attend the meeting. It will not be right that any other representative should attend the meeting. We have also told the Congress that you should also discuss among yourselves and decide, after that the meeting will be held on whatever date is decided.

Mamta Banerjee had proposed a meeting in Patna

Sources said the Congress has told the JDU leadership that if Rahul has to attend the proposed meeting, it will decide the venue. Interestingly, TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had proposed Patna for the opposition meeting after her meeting with Nitish in Kolkata. Only after this the preparations for the meeting of opposition parties in Patna were intensified.

Congress had given the suggestion of 23 June

Congress state president Akhilesh Prasad Singh has blamed JDU for the situation arising out of the meeting. He said that his party had suggested June 23 due to the busyness of its senior leaders, yet June 12 was chosen. Singh said that Rahul is out of the country, a member of Kharge’s family has to undergo a major surgery on June 11. He also said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Blitz Stalin also had inconvenience in attending the June 12 meeting.

Vande Bharat Express: The wait is over, Vande Bharat Express reached Patna with eight rakes, see photos

Meeting not cancelled, postponed

Congress Legislature Party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan said senior leaders Ashok Gehlot and Salman Khurshid were to represent the party at the June 12 meeting. Khan said that let me make it clear that the meeting has not been cancelled, but it has been postponed.

Now when can the opposition parties meet?

At the same time, considering the presence of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge as important, it has now been decided that instead of June 12, the meeting will be held some day after June 20. It is believed that this meeting can now be held on 23 June. However, no date has been fixed regarding this yet. It is yet to be announced officially.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ym0ARmG5mzw)