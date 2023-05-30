‘Congratulations to the women cadets for breaking into the male bastion’, says CDS Anil Chauhan at NDA’s passing out parade

He said that CDS General Anil Chauhan reviewed the passing out parade of the 144th course of NDA in Pune. During this, he congratulated the passing-out course. He said, I congratulate the women cadets for making a dent in this male bastion. I am glad that you have chosen to take up the same responsibilities as your male brothers to safeguard the national interest

#WATCH , CDS General Anil Chouhan reviews passing out parade of 144th course of NDA in Pune, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/tnETnpx4GB

— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023



‘We live in times when the global security situation is not the best’

He said, we are living in times when the global security situation is not the best and the international geo-political order is in a state of flux. The war in Europe, the continued deployment of the PLA on our northern borders and the political and economic turmoil in our immediate neighbourhood, all present a different set of challenges for the Indian Army. The Armed Forces are determined to uphold the legitimacy of our claims on the Line of Control and play a constructive role in maintaining peace and stability not only in our immediate neighborhood but also in the extended neighborhood

#WATCH , I congratulate the passing out course. I congratulate women cadets for breaking into this male bastion. I’m glad that you have chosen to shoulder equal responsibilities as your male brothers to defend national interests: CDS General Anil Chouhan pic.twitter.com/C2ftsOSpgq

— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023



‘Armed forces of India are also on the path of a big change’

CDS General Anil Chauhan said, we are also witnessing a new revolution in military affairs, which is mostly technology-driven… India’s armed forces are also on the path of a major transformation, with jointness, integration and creation of theater commands. are in preparation. Let us tell you that CDS General Anil Chauhan attended the 144th passing out parade of NDA, he congratulated all the cadets.

CDS General Anil Chauhan reached the National War Memorial along with the three army chiefs, remembered the ex-servicemen