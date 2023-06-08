‘Congress agitated by the heat of ED investigation in Rajasthan’, BJP and Congress face to face before assembly elections

Assembly elections are going to be held in Rajasthan this year. Before this, Congress has been shocked by the action of ED, Income Tax Department, CBI. State Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that there is no problem if the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax Department or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) work impartially, but unilateral action is being taken and the whole country is worried about it. CM Gehlot spoke to the media at the police headquarters after the law and order review meeting and said that they (BJP government) send ED before the elections but we are not afraid. Let ED do its work, we have no problem. ED, Income Tax Department, CBI should do their work, but the rule of law should be maintained. Let us tell you that the Directorate had raided several places in Rajasthan on Monday in the question paper leak case.

Not afraid of ED, will fight: Randhawa

Here Congress’ Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has said that the party is not afraid of the action of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and will fight it strongly. Meanwhile, several state ministers and Congress MLAs met Randhawa here. Randhawa took their ‘feedback’ in these meetings and said that the round of such meetings would continue till the elections. Assembly elections are to be held in the state later this year. The ED had conducted raids at several places in the state on Monday in connection with the money laundering probe related to teacher recruitment exam question paper leak. When asked about the ED raids, Randhawa said, “We are not afraid of the ED.”

Congress agitated by the heat of ED investigation

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Rajendra Rathore said on Wednesday that the institutions which the Congress government considered supreme during its rule, today they suspect constitutional institutions like the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He said that the Congress should keep in mind that no one is above the Constitution and the law. Talking to the media, Rathore said that today there is a constitution in the country and constitutionally, be it a central agency or a state agency, with the intention of obstructing their investigation, demonstrations and threatening statements are made.. I understand this federalism. It is a matter of weakening the On the statement of Congress protesting against ED’s action in alleged corruption cases including question paper leak, the BJP leader said that Congress is agitated because now there will be milk of milk and water of water and now the mask will be removed from the faces of the real characters. .. The whole thing will come to the fore.

