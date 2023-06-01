Congress asked 100 questions to PM Modi on Adani case, issued a booklet and intensified the demand for JPC

The Congress Adani Cases I have once again intensified the attack on the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. On Thursday, the party has issued a booklet regarding this matter. In which 100 years asked from PM Modi have been included.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said after launching the booklet, “This booklet contains 100 questions that we had asked in the last 3 months.” Its only purpose was that the Supreme Court would be able to investigate in a limited way. If you want to know the truth about this scam, then only through JPC the whole truth can be revealed. The Congress General Secretary said, this also confirms our question series ‘Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun’, under which we asked 100 questions to the Prime Minister. However, he is still maintaining complete silence.

JaiRam Ramesh Said in the press conference, earlier also we had demanded JPC inquiry in the Adani case in Parliament, now when the monsoon session will be organized in the new Parliament, we will demand the same which is JPC inquiry.

Today we are launching a book related to the 100 questions which we asked PM Modi since February on the Adani issue: Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications

A day after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) proposed to mandate additional disclosures by high-risk foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), the Congress on Thursday claimed that the move was to tighten those rules. Who were diluted in 2018 to benefit the Adani group. Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also said that it is expected that this new step of SEBI is not to throw dust in the eyes and earlier investments will also come under its ambit.

Significantly, in the report of the American organization ‘Hindenburg Research’ a few months ago, the Adani Group was accused of financial irregularities. Since then, the Congress has been continuously raising the issue and demanding an inquiry by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). Adani Group has denied all the allegations.