Congress attacked the Yogi government by tweeting on the Premvati murder case of Bareilly, know the whole matter

Bareilly : The body of Premvati (50 years), wife of Nathu Lal, a resident of Anandpur village under Shahi police station area of ​​Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, was found in a sugarcane field near the village on Friday. Police is investigating by registering a report in this matter. But, before the incident was revealed, on Saturday, the Twitter handle of the UP Congress tweeted about the Premvati murder case.

Yogi Adityanath government of BJP has been attacked in the tweet of UP Congress. It has been written in this that it has become the specialty of Amrit Kaal, here every day in one city or the other, a daughter or a woman is killed. The user’s comments are continuously coming on this tweet.

Long line of comments after tweet

It was told from the Twitter handle of UP Congress that the body of a woman has been found in the sugarcane field. There is a possibility of murder by strangulation here. Like always, this time also the police have no idea about the killer. It has become a specialty of this Amritkal of the BJP government that every day a daughter or a woman is killed in one city or the other. After this tweet, there has been a long line of commenters. Some are telling Jungle Raj in UP, while some users are also in favor of the government.

this is the case

Premvati (50 years), a resident of Anandpur village of Shahi police station area, had gone from her house on Thursday evening to collect fodder on the farm, but she did not return home. The relatives did a lot of searching. But, she was not found. On Friday morning, the dead body of Premvati, missing from the house, was found lying in the sugarcane field of village head Charan Singh, at some distance from the village. The dead body of the woman was in a disorganized condition. The relatives had expressed the fear of Premvati’s murder due to enmity with the owner of a nearby brick kiln. The post-mortem revealed strangulation to death. After this, the police has started investigating the matter by filing a report, but after this massacre, the Congress has taken a dig at the BJP’s Yogi government.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

