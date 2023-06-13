Congress-BJP fight over who is the biggest Hindutvaist, Mayawati gave this advice to the government on law and order

Lucknow. BSP national president Mayawati said on Tuesday that these days a big fight is going on between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party as to who among them is the bigger ‘Hindutvavadi’, the bigger Hindu. Who is more perfectionist in doing ‘Bhakt’ and ‘worshipping’.” This also makes it clear that both these parties are ignoring other religions by doing this. BJP-Congress is working against the intention of the constitution by doing this Mayawati said that “besides Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians also live, so both these parties should also think about the welfare of those who follow other religions”.

Historical records – Tampering with places is wrong

Mayawati said that “our party also believes that historical places and records belonging to other religions should be equally respected. Attempts to tamper with historical records and places in view of religious enmity are not justified.” Because it affects not only social harmony but also a social harmony.

Religious frenzy is being created in the country

BSP chief Mayawati said that religious frenzy is being created in the country for the past few times in the name of love jihad and forcible religious conversion etc. This is also not correct. The people of the country must be careful about this. There is an orgy going on among the criminals in UP. There is panic among the public. The government needs to pay attention to this. BSP also has this advice to the UP government.

