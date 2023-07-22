Congress calls for bandh over Manipur violence, supports it

There is an atmosphere of anger in the whole country regarding Manipur violence. A bandh will be organized in the tribal region of Gujarat on Sunday in protest against caste violence and atrocities against women in Manipur. This information was given by a tribal leader. The state’s opposition Congress has decided to support the bandh to protest against the ‘failure’ of the ruling BJP government to control the situation in the northeastern state.

Several tribal organisations, including the ‘Adivasi Ekta Manch’, have come together to call for a bandh in the tribal-dominated districts of Gujarat. Tribal leader Prafulla Vasava, who recently resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said that a bandh would be observed in the tribal areas of Gujarat on Sunday on the call of the tribal community to protest against the violence and atrocities against women in Manipur, the urine incident in Madhya Pradesh and the atrocities on tribals in Gujarat. He said that the bandh has not been called under the banner of any one organization or political party, but with the consent of various tribal and other socio-political organizations.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said that several tribal organizations have called for the bandh to protest against the stand of the central government on Manipur. He requested the Congress to support the bandh and the party has decided to fully support it. BJP is responsible for the situation in Manipur.

Center to present facts in Parliament regarding Manipur incident

Meanwhile, Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju said here on Saturday that the central government would place facts on the Manipur incident in Parliament, but refused to speak about a video circulating on the Internet in which some people can be seen parading two women naked. Refusing to get into any controversy over the May 4 incident in Kangpokpi district, he indicated that it would be inappropriate to discuss the issue outside Parliament.

nefarious agenda led to violence in Manipur

Describing the violent incidents in Manipur as “appalling”, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday alleged that “nefarious agenda of fueling communal tension” has led to the current conflict in the northeastern state. Through his social media handles, he urged that all secular and democratic forces should demand restoration of peace and normalcy in Manipur. He tweeted that the horrific incidents of violence in Manipur have shaken the conscience of every Indian. The nefarious agenda of fueling communal tension continues to wreak havoc in the state. All secular and democratic forces must demand restoration of peace and normalcy in Manipur.

In Jan Aakrosh rally, Priyanka attacked the center regarding Manipur violence, said- Why is PM Modi silent

Fifth accused arrested for making women parade naked in Manipur

Manipur Police has arrested a fifth person in connection with the stripping of two tribal women on May 4 in Kangpokpi district of the state. His age is around 19 years. It is alleged that the mob sexually assaulted the women before letting them go. A 26-second video of this incident came to the fore on Wednesday. B. A man who was part of the women’s parade in Phainom village was seen dragging a woman. This person was involved with the four people arrested on Thursday. Police said that these four people were sent to police custody for 11 days on Friday.

Manipur Violence: Uproar in the House regarding Manipur violence, Kharge said – PM Modi should give a statement

It may be noted that after the video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur surfaced on Wednesday, tension prevailed in the hilly region of the state. Officials told that this video is of May 4. More than 160 people have died in the caste violence that broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the demand of the majority Meitei community for granting them Scheduled Tribe status.