congress challenge gujarat high court decision in supreme court priyanka gandhi attack on modi government prt | Congress will challenge Gujarat HC’s decision in SC, Priyanka Gandhi’s attack

Priyanka Gandhi also alleged that the arrogant government is trying every trick to suppress the truth, it is adopting all the schemes, price, punishment, discrimination, deceit and hypocrisy to distract from the questions related to the interests of the public. He said that in front of truth, satyagraha and the power of the people, neither the arrogance of power will last long nor the veil of lies over the truth. He said that Rahul Gandhi ji has put the light of the questions related to the interests of the public in front of this arrogant power. Priyanka Gandhi said, for this, Rahul Gandhi is ready to pay any cost and despite all the attacks and tactics of the arrogant BJP government, like a true patriot, he has not shied away from raising questions related to the public. The duty of sharing the pain of the public is standing on the path. Truth will win. The voice of the public will win.