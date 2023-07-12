Congress: Congress canceled silent satyagraha in 4 states including Delhi-Himachal, know what is the reason

Accusing the BJP of playing cheap tricks to disqualify Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha member, the Congress announced that its workers and leaders would hold silent satyagrahas near Mahatma Gandhi statues in every state capital on July 12 as a protest. Are. However, the Congress has canceled the silent satyagraha scheduled in four states (Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh) affected by heavy rains and floods. This Satyagraha will now happen on 16th July. This information was given by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal.

Congress has called off the scheduled "Maun Satyagrah" in four states (Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh) which are affected due to heavy rains and floods. It will now take place on 16th July: Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal(File pic) pic.twitter.com/G3zwbunHXZ

BJP played its dirty trick to disqualify Gandhi from Parliament

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement that Gandhi has been the strongest and most vocal opponent of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government. Venugopal said, after the highly successful Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi made a historic speech in the Lok Sabha, exposing the nexus between Prime Minister Modi and the Adani group. He alleged that as a result, the BJP played its dirty tricks to disqualify Gandhi from Parliament.

Government is finding new ways to suppress their voice

The Congress had said it would move the Supreme Court after the Gujarat High Court refused to stay Gandhi’s sentence over his Modi surname remark in a 2019 defamation case. It alleged that the government was finding new ways to silence her voice as it was scared of her speaking the truth. Venugopal said Gandhi remained firm in his resolve to fearlessly take on the ruling dispensation and listen to the problems of India’s poor, farmers, labourers, youth and marginalised. He said that even outside Parliament, he remains the voice of the people and a leader on whom people can trust.

stand with the forces of justice and liberty

As a result, Venugopal claimed, not only the Congress, but the entire nation was outraged over his wrongful and vindictive disqualification. The Congress General Secretary said, we appeal to 140 crore Indians, irrespective of their affiliation, to stand with the forces of justice and freedom, to stand against the undermining of democracy. Venugopal said that as a protest, all the state units of the Congress will observe silent satyagraha near the statues of Mahatma Gandhi in every state capital except Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh on July 12, 2023 from 10 am to 5 pm. (with language input)