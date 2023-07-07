Congress Crisis: Congress crisis resolved in Rajasthan! Party will enter the election field without CM face

In November-December this year assembly elections in rajasthan are about to happen. Regarding this, the Congress held a meeting with the leaders of Rajasthan in Delhi on Thursday. After the meeting, the Congress said on Thursday that the leaders of Rajasthan have agreed to unite before the assembly elections. He said that according to the tradition of the Congress, no leader would be projected as the face of the post of Chief Minister.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal has advised the leaders to keep their complaints or views confined to the party platform. Also warned that if any member violates party discipline, he will have to face strict action. Let us tell you that there was a four-hour discussion between the state leadership and the central leadership under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi at the Akbar Road headquarters, after which these things came to the fore.

If reports are to be believed, the Congress has resolved the ongoing dispute between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot in the meeting. After the meeting, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal told reporters that the party has decided that the Rajasthan assembly elections will be fought unitedly. Congress candidates will be announced in the first week of September. 29 leaders including the Chief Minister attended the meeting. Everyone’s opinion is to remain united.

Campaigning for assembly elections from July 7

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that Ministers, MLAs and leaders would go door-to-door to inform people about the achievements of the government. The candidate will be selected on the basis of the probability of victory. Congress will consider giving ticket to the candidate who can win. Election campaigning will start in Rajasthan from July 7.

The matter became between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot! Laughter started on Rahul Gandhi’s talk, Kharge’s tweet – history will change

What did Sachin Pilot say

Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot said that all party MLAs and office bearers in Rajasthan will work unitedly to ensure victory in the assembly elections. The meeting discussed how to change the tradition of changing the government in the state every five years. The Congress leadership took cognizance of the issues raised by him and several guidelines were given.