Congress crisis: Reconciliation between CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot? What is the meaning of meeting with Venugopal

CM Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot: Assembly elections are going to be held in Rajasthan this year. Before this, the crisis of Congress has not stopped yet, although the top leaders of the party are trying their best to overcome this crisis. In fact, after the meeting of former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot with KC Venugopal in the capital Delhi, the discussion on the reconciliation formula with CM Ashok Gehlot has intensified.

Organization General Secretary KC Venugopal reached Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur after talks with Sachin Pilot in Delhi. If reports are to be believed, he had come here to attend a wedding, but he also had a conversation with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for more than an hour. Different political meanings are being extracted from this meeting. It is worth mentioning that on Thursday Organization General Secretary KC Venugopal attended the wedding of the daughter of Public Works Minister Bhajan Lal Jatav. Here he said that everything is fine in the party… will contest the elections together.

Have met Rahul Gandhi

If you remember, after meeting Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on May 29, former Rajasthan Congress President Sachin Pilot and state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had agreed that they would together enter Rajasthan’s election season, but What was the formula for reconciliation decided to bring both the leaders together, it has not been known till now. Meanwhile, before the death anniversary program of Rajesh Pilot on June 11, many speculations were being made. It was also being said that Sachin Pilot can form his own party, but nothing like this was seen.

Importance of meeting CM Gehlot in a private hotel

According to the news going on in the media reports, on the instructions of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Organization General Secretary KC Venugopal had arrived on Thursday night to attend the wedding in the family of Minister Bhajan Lal Jatav. After attending the wedding, Venugopal directly reached a private hotel in Jaipur, where he had a meeting with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The conversation between the two leaders lasted for about an hour.

According to the news, before coming to Jaipur, on Thursday itself, Organization General Secretary KC Venugopal had a long meeting with Sachin Pilot. During this meeting, Sachin Pilot asked him to implement the formula of reconciliation.