Congress engaged in brainstorming over Gujarat High Court’s decision on Rahul Gandhi: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi, 07 July (Hindustan Times). Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the decision of single bench of Gujarat High Court on Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Parliament has come to our notice. The arguments of the judge are being studied.

Ramesh tweeted on Friday that Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi will speak on this issue today. Ramesh said that the High Court’s decision has doubled our resolve to take this case forward.

It is worth mentioning that Rahul Gandhi had said in a public meeting last year that how come all thieves have Modi as their surname?” BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi had filed a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over this matter. In this case, a district court of Gujarat convicted Rahul Gandhi. Because of that, Rahul Gandhi lost his Lok Sabha membership. Later, the Congress went to the Gujarat High Court regarding the matter. The Gujarat High Court, hearing the issue today, refused to stay the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case against the “Modi surname” remark and upheld the sessions court’s order. Congress workers protested against this decision of the Gujarat High Court and protested outside the Congress headquarters.