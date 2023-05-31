‘Congress has to decide whether it is standing with Modi or with the people of the country’

Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Has strongly attacked the Congress party. On the unity of the opposition party against the central ordinance, he said, I read in the news that the Congress is saying that we will not support Kejriwal. Kejriwal is like this, Kejriwal is like that. This issue is not of Kejriwal, I am not important. This issue is about the country’s democracy, the insult that has happened to the people of Delhi is about the Constitution. I request him, leave Kejriwal alone. The Modi government, which has cheated the people of Delhi, took away all their power. Took away the rights of the people of Delhi. He told Congress, this issue is not of any one, but of the country.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, Congress has to decide whether to stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi or stand with the people of the country.

Kejriwal seeks CPI-M’s support in ordinance issue

Chief Minister of Delhi on the Ordinance of the Central Government on the control of the services of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal Said, I came today to seek support from CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury and he has decided to stand with the people of Delhi and support us.

CPI(M) announces support to AAP

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday condemned the Centre’s ordinance on deregulation of administrative services in Delhi and announced support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to oppose it in Parliament. He also appealed to the Congress and other opposition parties to support AAP on this issue, saying that the promulgation of the ordinance on administrative services in Delhi is a gross violation of the Constitution and it can happen in any state where the Bharatiya Janata Party is ruling. There is no (BJP) government.

what is the matter

The Center had recently promulgated an ordinance to set up the National Capital Civil Services Authority for transfer and disciplinary action against officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and DANICS cadre. The ordinance was brought after the Supreme Court handed over the control of all matters other than police, public order and matters related to land to the elected government in Delhi. Within six months of the promulgation of the ordinance, the Center will have to introduce a bill in Parliament to replace it.