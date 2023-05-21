Congress is not happy even after winning 135+ seats in Karnataka! DK Shivkumar said this

Siddaramaiah took oath as the Chief Minister of the state on Saturday, a week after the Congress’ landslide victory in the Karnataka assembly elections. State Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar also took oath along with him, who has become the Deputy Chief Minister.

A day after taking oath i.e. on Sunday, DK Shivakumar said that we got 135+ seats in the assembly elections, but I am not happy… He said don’t come to my or Siddaramaiah’s house. Our next target is the Lok Sabha elections and we should fight well. Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar said these things while addressing the party cadre in Bengaluru.

Along with Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, eight MLAs also took oath as ministers on Saturday. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to all at Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. During the ceremony, leaders of 18 opposition parties appeared on a stage and tried to give the message of opposition unity from here. The Chief Ministers of Bihar and Jharkhand as well as the CMs of opposition-ruled states and leaders of major political parties of the country were present in this ceremony. Everyone was meeting each other very warmly.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee did not attend the function. Trinamool Congress deputy leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar joined the Lok Sabha from his side. On the other hand, SP President Akhilesh Yadav did not come despite being invited. Significantly, in view of the next Lok Sabha elections, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar are trying for opposition unity.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Tamil Nadu CM Blitz Stalin, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu as well as Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also attended the ceremony. .

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, NCP’s Sharad Pawar, JDU President Lalan Singh, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI General Secretary D Raja, CPI(ML) Chief Dipankar Bhattacharya, NC’s Farooq Abdullah, PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti, Jayant Chaudhary of RLD, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena (UBT) were also present.

Eight ministers including Kharge’s son took oath

Priyanka Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, G Parameshwara, MB Patil, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, Satish Jarkiholi, Ramalinga Reddy and Zameer Ahmed Khan took oath as ministers.

Five promises of Congress approved in the first cabinet meeting

CM Siddaramaiah said that five guarantees have been approved in principle in the first cabinet meeting. Before the elections, the Congress had promised these five ‘guarantees’.

